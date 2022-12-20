FT Weekend’s best long reads of 2022

FT Weekend’s best long reads of 2022From the war in Ukraine and the court of ‘King’ Donald Trump to the secret lives of female spies and Lunch with Elon Musk, here is a selection of some of the year’s most popular in-depth featuresInside Putin’s circle — the real Russian eliteAs the west focuses on oligarchs, a far smaller group has its grip on true power in Moscow. Who are the siloviki — and what motivates them?Exclusive: The secret lives of MI6’s top female spies For the first time ever, SIS officers reveal why women often make the best spies for our timesIn the court of Mar-a-Lago, ‘King’ Trump still reigns supremeHow friends, frenemies and superfans at the private club drive the former presidentElon Musk: ‘Aren’t you entertained?’The Tesla chief talks to Roula Khalaf about moving to Mars, saving free speech via Twitter — and why ageing is one ‘problem’ that should not be solved I spent 10 days in a secret Chinese Covid detention centreWhat I learnt when I was ‘taken away’ to an island quarantine facility in the middle of the nightRussia, Ukraine and the 30-year quest for a post-Soviet orderHistorian Mary Elise Sarotte tells the inside story of the west’s efforts to secure a post-cold-war settlement — and how Putin seized on missteps and Russian grievances to destroy itMore from this SeriesThe secret to honest feedback that actually worksIt really is possible to get better at giving — and receiving — constructive criticismIn the Bunker: Boris Johnson’s last standA blow-by-blow account of the plotting that consumed the prime minister’s last day in power — climaxing with the showdown with his old rival Michael GoveSalman Rushdie and the sacred right to irreverenceFollowing the savage attack on the author, Simon Schama argues that disrespect is essential for democracy and that his friend’s fight for free expression is for us allTech pioneer Stephanie Shirley: ‘I need to make the life that was saved worth saving’The ‘venture philanthropist’ on her journey from child refugee to billion-dollar businesswoman — and why Britain must do more for those fleeing war todayMaria Stepanova: the war of Putin’s imagination An award-winning Russian writer on how fear as well as dictatorship led her homeland to launch its disastrous invasion of UkraineLea Ypi: ‘For me, Marx is neither a saint nor the enemy’The Albanian author on her family’s ordeal under Hoxha, her ‘obsession’ with freedom — and what the free market gets wrongCrypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘I got involved with no clue what a blockchain was’The FTX founder on hype, the problem with bitcoin and how crypto can build a fairer financial system