Pfizer said it is discussing a clinical trial for a booster for new Covid-19 variants with the Food and Drug Administration, after the US regulator urged vaccine makers to prepare to adapt their shots.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine still works just as well against the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK but is less effective against the 501.V2 that was first discovered in South Africa.

Antibodies elicited by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine neutralised the virus only one-third as effectively in the 501.V2 strain as they did a strain lacking those mutations.

In testimony to a US congressional committee, John Young, chief business officer, said Pfizer was “laser focused” on the potential impact the emergent variants could have on its vaccine’s ability to protect against Covid-19.

“We’re preparing to respond quickly and hope to initiate a study to investigate the effectiveness of a third booster of our vaccine and trial participants who have already received two doses,” he added.

Many other vaccine makers including Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax have already started preparing for clinical studies on vaccines targeted to the new variants, or boosters.