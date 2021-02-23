Pfizer hopes for clinical trial of boosters for variants
Pfizer said it is discussing a clinical trial for a booster for new Covid-19 variants with the Food and Drug Administration, after the US regulator urged vaccine makers to prepare to adapt their shots.
The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine still works just as well against the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK but is less effective against the 501.V2 that was first discovered in South Africa.
Antibodies elicited by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine neutralised the virus only one-third as effectively in the 501.V2 strain as they did a strain lacking those mutations.
In testimony to a US congressional committee, John Young, chief business officer, said Pfizer was “laser focused” on the potential impact the emergent variants could have on its vaccine’s ability to protect against Covid-19.
“We’re preparing to respond quickly and hope to initiate a study to investigate the effectiveness of a third booster of our vaccine and trial participants who have already received two doses,” he added.
Many other vaccine makers including Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax have already started preparing for clinical studies on vaccines targeted to the new variants, or boosters.
China reports 10 new cases of Covid-19
Authorities in China reported another 10 Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.
Nine were identified in the bustling southern province of Guangdong and one in Shanxi province.
All the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection said on Tuesday it was investigating 12 additional confirmed cases.
US stocks reverse losses after Powell testimony
US stocks clawed back losses to end a wild trading day higher after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalled he had no immediate plans to change monetary policy.
The benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent, reversing losses that had pushed the index 1.8 per cent lower earlier on Tuesday.
The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite went on an even wilder ride, sliding as much as 3.9 per cent in early trading before recovering to end down just 0.5 per cent.
The sell-off early on Tuesday had accelerated declines that began accumulating last week, as investors tried to price in the risk faster inflation and a rise in interest rates could pose to record-high equity market valuations.
The market turnround came as Jay Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, told the US Senate there was “hope for a return to more normal conditions” as the pandemic eases, while also signalling no change to the central bank’s easy monetary policies.
“He’s very dovish, and he does not see inflation or employment near target,” said Saira Malik, head of global equities at Nuveen.
Pandemic ‘bringing countries together’
The coronavirus pandemic has brought Singapore closer to the Middle East, a top minister in the city-state said on Tuesday.
The pandemic disrupted supply chains with neighbours such as Indonesia and Malaysia last year, forcing Singapore to import goods and services elsewhere.
“Singapore looked to the Middle East to diversify our supply chains and safeguard our food supply, such as by importing prawns from Saudi Arabia,” Teo Chee Hean, senior minister, told the Middle East Institute’s annual conference.
The Saudi crustaceans were “something not so traditional, but a useful source for us nevertheless”, he added.
Teo said the pandemic underscored how closely intertwined our countries and people have become. “This makes it even more imperative that we rethink, refresh and revitalise our traditional relationships.”
He said Singapore had since gone on to broaden technology and sustainability partnerships with Middle East countries.
Biden to visit Texas jab centre
US President Joe Biden will visit a vaccine distribution centre on his visit to Texas on Friday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would meet with local leaders to discuss the recent winter storm, relief efforts and “progress toward recovery”.
Last week’s storms cut power to millions and delayed the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
However, federal and state officials said the inoculation programme has bounced back, with 1.5m doses arriving this week, including the undelivered doses.
Three new federally supported vaccination hubs are expected to open this week.
Psaki said the president would visit a “Covid health centre”, where vaccines are being distributed.
US man pleads guilty over Covid-19 fraud
A US man pleaded guilty on Tuesday over fraudulently obtaining $1.2m in coronavirus relief payments, the justice department said.
Thomas Smith, 46, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, admitted one count of bank fraud.
Smith filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of eight different companies and took a cut when the loans arrived, prosecutors said.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.
News you might have missed . . .
A senior Mexican legislator has floated the idea of making the mega rich pay a one-off Covid-19 contribution as “an act of social justice and solidarity” that could raise nearly $5bn. Only those with fortunes of more than $1m would have to pay, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, a deputy for the ruling Morena party and its one-time chief, said in a statement.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, on Tuesday set out a framework for easing coronavirus restrictions that was markedly more cautious than the UK government’s route map for England. The plan makes clear that there is unlikely to be any easing of restrictions on the retail sector before the second week of April.
Rafael Ojeda, Mexico’s navy minister, has contracted Covid-19 for a second time, four months after his first infection. He announced the news on Twitter, saying he would isolate and continue working. Reinfection has proved relatively rare worldwide. Mexico has confirmed 2.04m coronavirus cases and 180,536 related fatalities.
Frasers Group has put investors on notice over a potential impairment charge of more than £100m as lockdown restrictions on high streets drag on. The group behind Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, as well as the eponymous department stores, said it would take a “material” non-cash accounting hit on the value of freehold properties and other assets.
Home Depot sold an additional $22bn worth of goods last year as housebound Americans bought patio furniture, ride-on lawnmowers and living room decorations in their droves. The Atlanta-based company, which has more than 2,200 stores across North America, produced $132.1bn in revenues in 2020, the most in its history.
Macau gaming stocks gained the day after the former Portuguese colony lifted all quarantine restrictions for mainland Chinese visitors. Galaxy Entertainment shares closed 8.9 per cent higher while SJM Holdings climbed 7.9 per cent. Sands China gained 7.5 per cent, Melco International rose 6.3 per cent, while MGM China and Wynn Macau rose 5 per cent.
Budget airline easyJet has reported a surge in bookings since the UK revealed a “roadmap” out of lockdown that included rebooting international travel later this year. Bookings for flights from the UK have more than quadrupled week on week, the carrier said, while its package holiday unit has experienced a more than seven-fold jump in bookings.