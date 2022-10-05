Years of low interest rates sent investors hunting for creative ways to generate returns. One unlikely place they found was inside the song catalogues of some of the top musicians and songwriters of the last few decades. But now, as interest rates rise and the possibility of a global recession looms, the FT’s Anna Nicolaou and Kaye Wiggins explain how one of the hottest recent trends on Wall Street could soon have to face the music.

Clip from Chevrolet

