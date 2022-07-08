Lloyd’s of London plans to stay in its landmark City building until at least 2031, a vote of confidence in the face-to-face trading that for centuries has been at the heart of the insurance industry’s most famous marketplace.

The smooth transition to working from home during the pandemic lockdowns led some brokers and insurers to predict the death of face-to-face trading, casting doubt on whether Lloyd’s would stay in the iconic City of London building where complex insurance and reinsurance deals are negotiated.

But Lloyd’s has now decided to stay at the Richard Rogers-designed building, according to people familiar with the matter, quashing fears that it may seek to exercise a break clause in its lease that would have seen it relocate in 2026.

There was now “zero chance” that Lloyd’s would exit a lease that runs until 2031 and negotiations with Ping An, the Chinese owner of the building at One Lime Street, had moved on to the terms under which it could stay for even longer, said a person familiar with the matter.

Lloyd’s ambition to stay beyond 2031 is dependent on agreeing terms with Ping An, one of the world’s largest insurers, and negotiations should conclude by the fourth quarter, the people said.

The question as to whether Lloyd’s, a global market where insurers and brokers negotiate often complex contracts, will need to move on from the building it has called home since 1986 has hung over the institution since pandemic lockdowns forced staff to work from home.

The return to the building has so far been gradual for Lloyd’s traders. Overall numbers heading to One Lime Street are running at about half pre-pandemic levels.

The decision to stay is an acknowledgment by Lloyd’s of the continued importance of face-to-face contact when hammering out insurance and reinsurance contracts.

“We see a value proposition in a physical as well as a virtual market,” said a senior executive at Lloyd’s, adding: “It has gone up in value [during the pandemic], not down.”

As well as the insurers, they pointed to the needs of the hundreds of broking firms that use the building to have a presence as well as thousands of related businesses.

Nicknamed the “oil rig of Lime Street” in its early days because of the pipes and lifts visible on its exterior, the unusual building also has value as a marketing tool as Lloyd’s tries to attract businesses looking for insurance cover, according to people who work in the market.

At its heart is the underwriting room, which is made up of multiple floors of trading space snaking around the building’s central atrium. The discussions in the boxes in the underwriting room — desks where insurers sit awaiting brokers to pitch business — have been a hallmark of Lloyd’s since the market was founded in the 17th century.

Lloyd’s is already debating how to modernise the underwriting room. One person familiar with the matter said the intention now would be for short-term changes to make the space more user-friendly, including adding sofas, for example, with a longer-term decision on more fundamental changes.

In a statement, Lloyd’s said it was “continuing to carefully think about the future requirements for the spaces and services our marketplace needs” and was “considering a range of options around our workspace strategy and the future leasing arrangements for Lloyd’s”.

Ping An declined to comment.