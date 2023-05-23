China’s semiconductor industry fears Japanese curbs on exports of crucial chipmaking equipment are stricter than US limits, Meta has been hit with a €1.2bn fine by the EU for privacy violations, and the Adani Group is trying to woo investors after a series of allegations from short-seller Hindenburg.

China fears Japan’s chipmaking curbs go further than US restrictions

Facebook owner Meta hit with record €1.2bn fine over EU-US data transfers

Adani seeks to woo bankers with three-day tour after short seller’s attack

Indian market regulator has ‘hit a wall’ in Adani probe

