● Procter & Gamble led the consumer staples companies higher after its quarterly results beat expectations, with 4 per cent organic growth and earnings per share of $1.12 surpassing the 2 per cent and $1.09 consensus. Analysts said it was the best quarterly result for P&G since early 2014.

● Reckitt Benckiser was the FTSE 100’s biggest gainer on optimism that its third-quarter trading update due on October 30 would beat expectations. Berenberg and Merrill Lynch both advised buying Reckitt based on the likelihood of a strong performance from its Mead Johnson infant formula business.

Poor numbers this week from Danone, which blamed fading demand for baby food in China, are likely to be the exception, not the rule during reporting season, said Berenberg. It cited strong figures from Nestlé’s infant formula division and argued that the Chinese market still favoured imported brands from global players such as Reckitt.

● Engineer Bouygues of France dropped after warning that construction earnings would miss expectations due to three problem contracts and rail strike disruption. The alert came just over two weeks after Bouygues hosted an upbeat capital markets day for its construction arm.

“During this event, the difficulties that caused the profit warning were discussed but the magnitude of the operating profit hit to guidance is meaningful and will inevitably lower investors’ confidence in the capacity of Bouygues management to correctly predict its outlook.” Berenberg

● Skanska slumped after a profit warning. The Swedish construction group blamed project writedowns in America and an impairment charge linked to its exit of the US power industry.

● Atlas Copco, the Swedish industrial compressor and vacuum maker, retreated after cutting guidance to reflect disappointing orders from its automotive and semiconductor end markets.

● Dechra Pharmaceuticals rallied after announcing the £37.8m acquisition of rival Brazilian veterinary medicines business Venco. The deal was funded from existing cash and debt facilities and management expected an immediate boost to earnings.

In response, Stifel added Dechra to its “buy” list.

“The bolt-on acquisition builds out Dechra’s international business particularly in the food-producing animal product area but also provides a platform to expand in Latin America and grow the Venco business using Dechra’s own companion animal product portfolio . . . Based on our forecasts, Dechra trades on a full-year 2019 rating of 26.7 times earnings, a discount to its high quality peers such as Abcam and Advanced Medical Solutions. We believe the recent sell-off in Dechra’s shares has been overdone.” Stifel

Sellside stories

● Mainfirst downgraded EasyJet from “neutral” to “underperform” with a target cut from £16 to 900p, and moved from “buy” to “neutral” on Lufthansa. European airlines face a “toxic mix” of capacity growth, uncertain demand and rising fuel costs, said Mainfirst.

● Stifel downgraded Renishaw in response to Thursday’s first-quarter update from the precision engineering equipment maker. Revenue trends looked robust but margins disappointed, which revived concerns about the 2019 outlook, said Stifel, which cut its target from £47 to £36.

“We think that evidence continues to gather of slowing trends in key Chinese/Asian industrial and electronics capital expenditure and robotics markets. Despite Renishaw’s assurance that incremental investment should moderate beyond the first quarter, allowing margins to recover, we are cutting our forecasts. We also suggest that the recent derating of the stock may have further to run as market concerns on Renishaw’s end markets grow.” Stifel

● Morgan Stanley said to expect “very strong” fourth-quarter guidance from Tesla when the carmaker updates its year-end targets at results expected early next month. It forecast 20 per cent more deliveries of Model 3 cars in the fourth quarter versus the third, with margins improving as average prices creep up to at least $58,000 from $56,000.

“It is our understanding that the vast majority of Model 3 production is dual-motor, with higher specified option packages. While not confirmed by the company, we would not be surprised to see average ticket prices for the Model 3 approach $60,000 per unit or more.” Morgan Stanley

The broker also highlighted that Tesla can pay suppliers over upwards of 90 days while collecting customer receivables in just a few days. The swing in Tesla’s working capital as inventory levels fall could deliver an unexpected boost to operating cash flow, said Morgan Stanley, which forecast a positive inflow of $710m for the fourth quarter.

However, Morgan Stanley repeated “equal weight” advice and a $291 price target on Tesla.

“Will Tesla use the momentum to potentially tap the equity market? We believe so. We continue to forecast a $2.5bn equity capital raise in the fourth quarter. Will the pace of fourth-quarter cash flow be sustainable into 2019? We don’t believe so. We forecast 2019 free cash flow to be negative $1.3bn, adding further need to seek outside funding.” Morgan Stanley

● In brief: Casino cut to “hold” at HSBC; Danske Bank cut to “equal weight” at Barclays; Galp upgraded to “outperform” at RBC; IP Group rated new “buy” at Berenberg; Kloeckner downgraded to “neutral” at Goldman Sachs; Leifheit upgraded to “hold” at Berenberg; Outokumpu downgraded to “neutral” at Goldman Sachs; Repsol cut to “underperform” at RBC; Salzgitter downgraded to “neutral” at Goldman; Swatch cut to “equal-weight” at Morgan Stanley; Teleperformance upgraded to “buy” at HSBC; Voestalpine raised to “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Whitbread upgraded to buy at Goodbody; Yara raised to “buy” at Deutsche Bank

