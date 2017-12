Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

European governments made big cuts to public services in response to the recession that followed the financial crisis. What impact have these cutbacks had on public health? Darren Dodd discusses the findings of a recent study on the subject with Ben Franklin, one of its authors, and the FT's Sarah Neville.





iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS