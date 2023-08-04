Stronger than expected online sales helped Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for last quarter, and the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 14th time in a row. Plus, the FT’s Christopher Miller explains the strategy behind a series of drone attacks on Moscow.

Amazon's cost-cutting and online sales lift earnings

Apple profits rise as services arm surpasses 1bn users

Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

Treasury yields keep climbing after US increases borrowing plans

