The British Airline Pilots Association, the union that represents the majority of British Airways’ pilots, have said they will no longer strike next Friday, as it called on the airline to restart talks.

Brian Strutton, general secretary at Balpa, on Wednesday said “someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and, with no sign of that from BA, the pilots have decided to take the responsible course”.

The announcement comes a week after BA was forced to ground almost all of its 1,700 flights for 48 hours after the majority of its pilots went on strike. Late last week, the airline also cancelled most of its flights for September 27, the next strike date.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27 September,” Mr Strutton said.

“BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear. I hope BA and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots.”

However, Balpa added that should BA refuse “meaningful new negotiations”, it retained the right to announce further strike dates.