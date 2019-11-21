The winners of the 2019 Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards are a broad range of companies and other organisations. Johnson & Johnson, the healthcare company, outperformed Nomura, the bank, to become the healthiest large workplace in the UK. Adidas UK, the sportswear manufacturer, and Wellness International, which provides occupational health and wellbeing services, retained their top positions among medium-sized and small employers respectively.

The winners ranked highly for healthy employee scores, compiled by gathering data on risk factors such as smoking habits, nutrition and physical activity. These were combined with scores from the healthiest employer category, reflecting leadership and culture, and the provision and use of workplace wellness interventions, facilities and services. Top-ranked sectors include financial services, health, construction, law, music, retail and engineering. The public sector was also well represented, including several units of the National Health Service.

The awards also recognise the Healthiest New Entrants, which for 2019 were Arcadis, a design consultancy, law firm Taylor Wessing and BCS Consulting, an employee-owned management consultancy, in the large, medium-sized and small categories, respectively. The Most Improved Workplace awards, which look at data for repeat participants in the survey, went to Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, Argos Financial Services and MPI.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace Large Medium-sized Small 1 Johnson & Johnson 1 Adidas UK 1 Wellness International 2 Nomura International 2 Gilead Sciences 2 Slalom 3 Arcadis UK (Holdings) 3 Tideway 3 Hatch Mansfield Agencies

Most Improved Workplace Large Medium-sized Small 1 Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust 1 Argos Financial Services 1 MPI 2 The Co-operative Group 2 Office Depot 2 Academy Music Group 3 NEL 3 Berkeley St Edward 3 CABA

Healthiest New Entrant Large Medum-sized Small 1 Arcadis UK (Holdings) 1 Taylor Wessing 1 BCS Consulting 2 Page Group 2 Which? 2 World Challenge Expeditions 3 Thomson Reuters 3 Bank of Montreal 3 Marcol

The annual survey was developed by insurer Vitality and is produced in association with Rand Europe, the Financial Times, the University of Cambridge and consultancy Mercer. Britain’s Healthiest Workplace 2019, which incorporated data from 120 organisations and 23,632 employees, is the seventh year of these awards. Rand Europe, with the backing of AIA Vitality, has now also completed three years of research in countries across Asia. There are plans to expand the research next year and involve more employers and their workforces to help identify important underlying global trends in health at work.