US offers to make a bargain with the rest of the world on taxation of multinational companies
The start-up that owns the biotechnology behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the US, Indian social media group ShareChat has raised more than $500m to grow its popular short-video app Moj, and Austrian activist Max Schrems has filed a privacy complaint against Google in France. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief James Politi has details on the US’s offer to the rest of the world to tax multinational companies.
US offers new plan in global corporate tax talks
https://www.ft.com/content/847c5f77-f0af-4787-8c8e-070ac6a7c74f
Biotech start-up behind AstraZeneca vaccine files for US listing
https://www.ft.com/content/ff260c57-66f9-474b-9643-7640dc918009
ShareChat valued at $2bn in wake of TikTok ban
https://www.ft.com/content/3a5e44e2-b2c0-4f37-9c4a-f51c6ef46eb6?
Max Schrems accuses Google of illegally tracking Android users
https://www.ft.com/content/4617cc99-3ed2-49e1-b97f-db4f1b45b5db?
