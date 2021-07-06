Small things make a big difference at the bridge table — if partner is paying attention. Take a look at the auction below and decide on South’s second bid.

Bidding Dealer: South Game All North East South West — — 1H 1S 2D 2S ?

The bidding ran this way at most tables. Where South now bid 3C, North asked for help in spades and 3NT was bid. This always failed.

South’s correct rebid is to pass. East’s raise to 2S has provided the opener with extra descriptive bids, the most important of which is to pass. This shows a 5-card hearts, a minimum hand and a dislike of partner’s suit. If opener held only four hearts, he holds 15pts or more (or would have opened 1NT).

When the bidding returns to North, he can opt to rebid 3D, which South can pass or, better, be more aggressive and double. This should show 10pts or more and a dislike for hearts, suggesting a possible penalty. At only one table did this happen, from probably the strongest pair in the room, and the result was +500 to N/S.

The key is that when your opponents are vulnerable and competing, even one down doubled scores you +200 — a result that beats any part-score your side can make. Whenever the hand seems to be mis-fitting, this is the option you should take. Here, South’s singleton diamond and North’s doubleton heart strongly suggested defending was superior to play — and so it was.

