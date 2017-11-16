Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The debate in Westminster over what Brexit could mean for customs operations at the UK border has a strangely surreal quality to it.

Nearly every day this week, business leaders and parliamentary committees have warned that Brexit could lead to chaos over customs declarations on the southern coast unless there is more Whitehall planning. But the government continues to insist that the UK must hold to its tight Brexit deadline — legislating to leave the EU in March 2019 with no possible delay.

The concerns of business over customs procedures are well known. Over the past quarter century, Britain and the EU have seen a huge increase in cross-border goods trade as the single market has developed. But this expansion has depended heavily on goods traffic being frictionless, especially at Dover and the Channel tunnel, with minimal customs declarations.

After Britain’s departure from the single market and customs union, this frictionless trade could be at risk. This week three events have underlined the point.

First there was a report by the Commons public accounts committee which said that failure to put a new UK computerised customs system in place before Brexit would be “catastrophic”. The government’s new Customs Declaration Service is due to be operating by January 2019. But the MPs say HM Revenue & Customs, which is in charge of its rollout, will only know by July 2018 if it works. By any standards, this is remarkably tight.

The second event was a statement by Honda UK, which said it relied on 350 trucks a day arriving from Europe to keep its giant Swindon factory operating, with just an hour’s worth of parts held on the production line. Honda said that even minor delays at Dover and the Channel tunnel would force hundreds of its trucks to wait for the equivalent of 90 hours a day.

The third was the report by the Commons Home Affairs select committee into Brexit customs arrangements. It said the government’s approach to post-Brexit customs arrangements lacked “focus, urgency and above all leadership”. Yvette Cooper, the chair of the committee, said: “As things stand, the government is running the risk of celebrating their first day of Brexit with the sight of queues of lorries stretching for miles in Kent and gridlock on the roads of Northern Ireland.”

Given these pressures, it is hard to understand why ministers continue to insist on setting such rigid deadlines for Britain’s departure.

The government continues to believe that no deal is a credible outcome to the Brexit talks. But if Britain were to crash out of the EU in March 2019, the CDS system might not be in place.

Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, insists that any post-Brexit transition must last no more than two years. But many experts believe it will take at least three to five years to implement the necessary customs infrastructure.

Two years ago, southern England saw huge lorry queues when an emergency holding plan known as “Operation Stack” was deployed to cope with French ferry operators going on strike. Ms Cooper wonders whether Brexit might end up with something more serious. “If the government gets this all wrong, we could be facing Operation Stack on steroids,” she said

Hard numbers

UK retail sales fell for the first time since March 2013 in the 12 months to October, according to official data, but the figures were still stronger than economists had forecast.

The quantity of goods excluding car fuel bought by British consumers fell 0.3 per cent compared with the same month in 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics. While it was the first drop in more than four years, it was slimmer than the 0.4 per cent fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. “We are continuing to see an underlying picture of steady growth in retail sales, although this October suffered in comparison with a very strong October in 2016,” said ONS senior statistician Kate Davies.

