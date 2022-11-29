A recent survey in the US found that four in 10 employees had left a job because they felt their values were stigmatised, but how does that sit with a growing number of companies and chief executives making public commitments to diversity and inclusion? Host Isabel Berwick hears from Octavius Black, CEO and co-founder of Mind Gym, which uses behavioural science techniques to improve culture and performance for companies and their staff. And she asks Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, FT's US business editor, whether workplaces are really becoming more divided and polarised.

