Daily briefing: Manchester-Libya links; Fed rates; India’s ascent

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Police believe Salman Abedi, the Manchester suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a Monday night concert, was part of a larger terrorist network, possibly with ties to Syria or Libya. The conclusion helped prompt the government to raise the UK terrorism alert level to “critical” for only the third time and deploy troops on the streets. At least five people have been arrested.

A picture of Abedi is beginning to form of a troubled Manchester-born son of Libyan dissidents, who appears to have had links to an area of the city that has in recent years been home to a number of extremists, many with strong Libyan connections. Abedi recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria, and authorities are now turning their attention to those Libyan links.

Authorities in Libya arrested Abedi’s father Ramadan — who told the AP that his son had nothing to do with the attack — and younger brother Hashim, who is alleged to have confessed that both and his brother were members of Isis. Another brother, Ismail, was reportedly arrested in a raid in Manchester.

Images of the bomb materials were leaked to the New York Times, which provided an analysis of the remnants. Shashank Joshi explains how Abedi — young, homegrown and with links to gangs — fits the new European terrorist profile. Roula Khalaf made an unexpected connection with Abedi while reporting in Manchester.

Chris Parker went to Manchester a beggar and emerged a hero and another homeless man, Steve also aided victims in the aftermath of the bombing. (FT, AP, NYT, ITV)

In the news

Fed close to pulling trigger on June rate rise

The US central bank signalled it may be close to raising interest rates and is preparing to begging paring back its multi-trillion dollar asset holdings this year as the US economy recovers. (FT)

China hits out at Moody’s

Thecountry’s finance ministry on Wednesday condemned the rating agency after it downgraded Beijing’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in almost three decades. The cut to A1 from Aa3 puts the country on par with the Czech Republic, Estonia, Israel, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Chinese officials said the agency had underestimated the government’s ability to “deepen reforms”, but it may be that the country’s debt addiction is catching up with it. (FT, Bloomberg, NAR)

Trump is not tracking foreign payments

In a development that points the many conflicts in the Trump presidency, Mr Trump’s company is reportedly not tracking all potential payments it receives from foreign governments, the sorts of funding that critics charge could compromise Mr Trump and point to corruption. Meanwhile, China granted the US president, who has not divested from his companies, preliminary approval for another trademark. (NBC, NYT)

Bogus Russia document tipped FBI’s Clinton probe

In some of the clearest evidence yet that Russian meddling influenced the 2016 US election, the FBI reportedly received a Russian intelligence document that helped convince director James Comey he needed to speak out about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. The FBI later determined that the document was bad intelligence and perhaps even a fake meant to confuse the Americans. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank for records related to its business dealings with Mr Trump, along with internal reviews into whether he had any ties to powerful Russians. (WaPo, FT)

When Donald met Francis

Donald Trump met Pope Francis, one of his most high profile critics, at the Vatican on Wednesday. Mr Trump, who at times looked less than comfortable, presented the pontiff with a boxed set of writings by Martin Luther King. Pope Francis, who has been critical of the US president’s stance on climate change, presented Mr Trump with his 2015 encyclical on the environment. (Reuters, FT)



The world's VC hotspotAsia’s tech start-ups are on track for a 132 per cent rise in venture capital funding this year, with much of the investment centred on China. Overall, global venture capital funding fell 23 per cent to $100.8bn in 2016 and Silicon Valley took the biggest hit. Funding there was down 28 per cent year on year to $24.9bn, with 21 per cent fewer deals than in 2015. (FT)

Trump praises Duterte drug war

Mr Trump said Philippines strongman Rodrigo Duterte was doing “an unbelievable job on the drug problem” in a leaked transcript of their call this year. He was referring to Mr Duterte’s war on drugs, which has involved a brutal extrajudicial killing campaign that has left thousands dead. Elliot Hannon argues that the comments prove that Mr Trump “does not believe in American values”. In that same call, Mr Trump told Mr Duterte that the US had two nuclear submarines near North Korea — the latest disclosure of sensitive intelligence by the president that has the US national security apparatus fuming. (WaPo, Slate, BuzzFeed)

The day ahead

Trump meets Nato

Donald Trump is expected to publicly endorse the organisation’s mutual defence commitment at a ceremony on Thursday, ending months of silence — and questions — over whether the US would automatically aid an ally under attack. (NYT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Reagan and Thatcher RIP

Martin Wolf on how the belief of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the benefits of free markets and free trade is being lost as they are repudiated by their supposed heirs: Donald Trump and Theresa May. (FT)

Keeping the lights on in the Middle East

Forget militias and terrorism; the real challenge in much of the region is a lack of electricity that is crippling economies and making daily life miserable. (New Yorker)

India’s time to shine

Martin Wolf, reviews a new book on “India’s long road to prosperity”: Tackling global poverty depends on the world’s largest democracy — yet much work remains to be done if it is to fulfil its ambitions. (FT)

When kings fly planes

The news this month that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has been co-piloting commercial flights for the past two decades caused bemusement around the world. It also highlights how expensive training and low wages mean that those dreaming of flying commercial planes need independent means to qualify — which helps explain the global shortage of pilots. (Economist)

Two takes on the Trump budget

Ed Luce calls it “a blueprint for epic betrayal” of the middle class voters Mr Trump claimed to want to help, which would “decimate support for America’s poorest to fund a tax bonanza for its wealthiest”. Martin Sandbu: “Incoherence is not the sin of this budget; puffery is.” (FT)

Video of the day

China’s iron ore demand is still alive

Despite China's credit rating downgrade and metal prices struggling since January, the FT's Alan Livsey argues that it is too soon to say that its iron ore demand will soon collapse. (FT)