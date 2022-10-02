Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Climate change, ELSS

The new era of stronger hurricanes: bigger storms, better forecasts

The new era of stronger hurricanes: bigger storms, better forecasts

  • Explain the conditions needed for hurricane development

  • With reference to the chart, outline how hurricane frequency has changed over the last 20 years

  • Outline the mitigation systems that are being developed to counter the effects of future hurricanes

  • With reference to the article How to read a hurricane map, examine the strengths and weaknesses of the cone of uncertainty and the spaghetti model as hurricane presentation maps

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

