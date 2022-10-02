Geography class: The new era of stronger hurricanes
Specification:
Climate change, ELSS
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
The new era of stronger hurricanes: bigger storms, better forecasts
Explain the conditions needed for hurricane development
With reference to the chart, outline how hurricane frequency has changed over the last 20 years
Outline the mitigation systems that are being developed to counter the effects of future hurricanes
With reference to the article How to read a hurricane map, examine the strengths and weaknesses of the cone of uncertainty and the spaghetti model as hurricane presentation maps
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun