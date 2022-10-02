This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate change, ELSS

The new era of stronger hurricanes: bigger storms, better forecasts

Explain the conditions needed for hurricane development

With reference to the chart, outline how hurricane frequency has changed over the last 20 years

Outline the mitigation systems that are being developed to counter the effects of future hurricanes

With reference to the article How to read a hurricane map, examine the strengths and weaknesses of the cone of uncertainty and the spaghetti model as hurricane presentation maps

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun