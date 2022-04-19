The joys of a spring garden

FT SeriesThe joys of a spring gardenLet your imagination – and your flowers – run wild© Claire Takacs | The prairie gardens at Cambo Estate in ScotlandHow to grow your own meadow From urban superblooms to specialist turf, everyone should have a field day this summerWhat restoring a walled garden taught me about love‘Which did I love more, the real garden or the dream? Sometimes the gap between them was unbearable’Six of London’s loveliest spring gardensThe FT’s gardening columnist selects just a few of the many glorious green spaces across the capital that are unmissable as they wake up from winter Cutting-edge gadgets for the gardenHow to trim it, torch it and twitch it in your own backyardWhy nothing compares with a rural gardenCity gardening has its advantages but the countryside boasts the primeval pleasures of stars, silence and wild flowersWatering can-do: gardening toolsQuirky, classy implements for every outdoor job Sean Bean slays it in the gardenThe actor shares the mindful joy of being at one with nature – in his special boxer shorts