Defence can prove very satisfying if one holds cards with which to do damage. On this deal, however, one defender felt he held too strong a hand . . .

Bidding

Dealer: North

Game E/W Game

North East South West 1NT Dbl 4S NB NB Dbl

North opened a Strong 1NT, and East doubled for penalties. At favourable vulnerability South, fearing that 4H might be made by his opponents, bid 4S. The auction ran back to East who doubled again. West refused to bid, passed, and led J♥. Declarer played low, as did East, and South ruffed. Declarer advanced Q♠; East won with A♠. What should East’s thinking be?

As it was, East continued with A♥, South ruffed and led J♠. East won and led K♥. South won, took the losing diamond finesse and, later, pitched both club losers from hand on the winning diamonds. 4S, doubled, made.

When there is a long suit in dummy, the defence must always hurry to take tricks. East can count two trumps and K♦ as certain winners, but he must try to establish a club trick as fast as possible. Realising that he has three chances to do this, when he wins his first trump trick, he must play for West to hold 10♣. If East switches to an unlikely looking 5♣, it will run to West’s 10♣ and dummy’s Q♣. When East takes his second trump, he plays K♣, pushing out dummy’s A♣. Finally, when he wins K♦, he can cash J♣ to defeat the contract.