All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which British news magazine — now with an American edition too — was founded by Jolyon Connell in 1995?

What was Robbie Williams’s first British solo number one single?

Who’s the only person to have won the Oscar for Best Actor three times?

Which feminist work by Simone de Beauvoir contains the sentence: “One is not born, rather one becomes, a woman”?

As a result of which war did Britain take over Canada from France?

Which Chopin piano waltz was originally titled “The Waltz of the Little Dog”?

Which American film studio did Rupert Murdoch buy in the mid-1980s?

Sid James, Hattie Jacques, Kenneth Williams and Bill Kerr were among the supporting cast for which classic radio series?

According to TS Eliot’s “The Waste Land”, what is April?