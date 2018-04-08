Monday

May visits Scandinavia

British prime minister Theresa May is set to visit Scandinavia to discuss Russia, trade and Brexit with Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm. Sweden expelled one Russian diplomat and Denmark two as part of the co-ordinated international response to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in March.

World Copper Conference

The future of copper mine supply will be the main focus for the world’s miners and investors, who meet in Santiago for the World Copper Conference. Renewable energy wiring and electric car charging stations are likely to drive up demand for copper, but few new large mines are being developed. In addition, Chile’s copper output has declined, reaching about the same level last year as in 2004, according to BMO Capital Markets. “Currently, the copper pipeline is the lowest, both in terms of number and capacity of projects, seen thus far this century,” BMO said.

Tuesday

Zuckerberg testifies

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, is to testify on data privacy before the US Congress. He will appear before the Senate judiciary committee and commerce committee (Tues) and the House energy and commerce committee (Weds), where he is expected to cast light on the social media platform’s past and future policies on the protection and monitoring of consumer data. Facebook’s privacy practices have drawn attention from US and European legislators after a whistleblower alleged consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to target voters in US and UK elections.

Good Friday Agreement

Many of those who brokered the Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreement are set to attend Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 20th anniversary of the peace deal, which began years of stop-start power sharing between nationalists and unionists. The process facilitated the early release of paramilitary prisoners and other landmark developments that led to the IRA and loyalists decommissioning their arms. Former US special envoy for Northern Ireland, George J Mitchell, who chaired the peace talks, is set to be joined by former US president Bill Clinton, the former first and deputy first ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon, along with former Irish taoiseach Bertie Ahern. Former DUP and Sinn Féin leaders Peter Robinson and Gerry Adams will also attend. Tony Blair, who was UK prime minister at the time, is not expected to attend.

Wednesday

Tesco

Tesco will provide insight into the UK retail sector when it reports full-year results, its first since the acquisition of wholesaler Booker. In October Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis hailed “a significant milestone in the recovery of the business” as he reported first-half revenue of £28.3bn, adding that Tesco would pay its first dividend in three years. Shares dipped in January when the supermarket fell short of Christmas trading forecasts, and competition in the sector remains fierce. But Tesco expects the Booker deal to bring savings of £200m within three years, allowing it to adjust its strategy and raise its presence in the convenience and food service industry.

Azerbaijan election

A presidential election is to take place in Azerbaijan. The country’s president, Ilham Aliyev — in power since 2003 — is running for what would be his fourth term. Jamil Hasanli, head of the Azerbaijan coalition the National Council of Democratic Forces, one of two major opposition forces in Azerbaijan, has said the coalition will boycott the election. The former Soviet republic is part of the so-called Southern Gas Corridor, a $45bn megaproject to supply natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe, reducing its reliance on Russian imports.

North Korea

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly is set to hold its annual meeting. It is nominally North Korea’s highest state institution, but its usual role is to approve decisions already made by the state’s Workers’ party. This year’s assembly is drawing particular interest over what external messages Pyongyang will send ahead of summits with South Korea and the US. The North’s leader Kim Jong Un is due to meet his Southern counterpart Moon Jae-in in late April and US president Donald Trump in May, when he is expected to discuss de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. However, some experts expect North Korea’s parliament to address economic issues this time rather than de-nuclearisation or external relations.

US data

The US Labor Department is expected to report that its seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index will remain unchanged in March, compared with a 0.2 per cent gain the month before, according to Reuters data. Excluding food and energy, the CPI is forecast to remain flat after gaining 0.2 per cent in February. The CPI is expected to have advanced 2.4 per cent year on year after rising 2.2 per cent in February. The core CPI is seen increasing 2.1 per cent year on year, up from 1.8 per cent in the previous month. The Producer Price Index for final demand probably increased 0.1 per cent in March, a bit short from a reading of 0.2 per cent in the month before. In the 12 months to December, the PPI is expected to have advanced 2.9 per cent. The Commerce Department is expected to say that wholesale inventories rose 0.8 per cent in February.

Thursday

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is expected to report a 6 per cent rise in revenue when it posts first-quarter results, though what is a seasonally weak quarter could be a factor. Passenger revenue per available seat mile is forecast to rise to about 3.5 per cent. The Trump tax reforms helped the airline to an $800m boost last quarter, but Delta’s challenge is still to increase fares enough to cover rising fuel prices while cutting costs at a time when rivals are adding capacity.

Friday

US bank earnings

Last year there were eight days in which the S&P 500 moved by more than 1 per cent, in either direction. This year the index matched that tally by Valentine’s Day. The return of volatility is one good reason to look out for solid first-quarter results for the big US banks, which begin to report with JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Executives have been crying out for the kind of “good” price action that stirs activity, rather than scares investors to the sidelines. Goldman Sachs expects total revenues from stock and bond trading at the big Wall Street banks to rise by 6 per cent from a year earlier. Over in retail banking divisions, the themes should be familiar: tepid loan growth (particularly in mortgages), still-low delinquencies and rising net interest margins. But expect trading, and the prospects for a sustained pick-up in volumes, to stay in focus.

Sunday

Arab League summit

Saudi Arabia is set to host the Arab League summit. The Arab-Israeli conflict will again be on the agenda and members will seek to prevent Israel from gaining a rotating seat on the UN Security Council. Winning a Security Council seat requires a two-thirds majority in the 193-nation General Assembly. Candidates are proposed by the five regional groups but election to the council is voted on by the full assembly. The summit was originally scheduled to take place at the end of March but was changed to accommodate Egypt’s presidential elections.