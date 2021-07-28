Apple’s profits almost doubled in its latest quarter to $21.7bn

Apple’s profit nearly doubled in the latest quarter as iPhone sales surged, and a former oil trader at Glencore has pleaded guilty in the US over his part in a scheme to bribe government officials in Nigeria. Plus, the FT’s US investment editor, Michael Mackenzie, explains why China’s crackdown is burning investors.





Tech blowout: Apple profit nearly doubles as iPhone sales surge

Former Glencore trader pleads guilty to role in Nigeria bribery scheme, with natural resources editor Neil Hume

Beijing’s threat to VIEs triggers Wall St panic over Chinese stocks, with US investment editor Michael Mackenzie

US law firms up ante on bonuses in war to win staff

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.





