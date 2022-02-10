Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Alaïa leather large Demi-Lune bag, £1,760, mytheresa.com

Helle Mardahl glass Bon Bon Mega vase, €570

Louis Vuitton Bodyconscious dress, £985

Bulgari rose-gold Serpenti Tubogas watch, £27,700

Draga & Aurel resin small Joy wall lamp, £5,105, artemest.com

Magis Voido rocking chair, €577, farfetch.com

Burberry leather clutch, POA

Fernando Jorge gold, diamond and imperial topaz Sprout earrings, £1,000

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti glass Thumbprint dish, £105

NasonMoretti glass Bolle high vase, £142, farfetch.com

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cutout crochet dress, £1,255, matchesfashion.com

Anissa Kermiche Love Handles vase, £340

Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi, from £575

Normann Copenhagen liqueur glasses, £33 for two

Dior J’adore Beautifying Body Cream, £69 for 150ml

Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel Rainbow ring, £295

Alexander McQueen jersey sock-boots, £890, matchesfashion.com

Giorgio Armani leather Soho bag, £1,700

Omorovicza cooling derma-globes, £100, net-a-porter.com

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article