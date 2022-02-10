19 stylish ways to love your curves
Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Alaïa leather large Demi-Lune bag, £1,760, mytheresa.com
Helle Mardahl glass Bon Bon Mega vase, €570
Louis Vuitton Bodyconscious dress, £985
Bulgari rose-gold Serpenti Tubogas watch, £27,700
Draga & Aurel resin small Joy wall lamp, £5,105, artemest.com
Magis Voido rocking chair, €577, farfetch.com
Burberry leather clutch, POA
Fernando Jorge gold, diamond and imperial topaz Sprout earrings, £1,000
Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti glass Thumbprint dish, £105
NasonMoretti glass Bolle high vase, £142, farfetch.com
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cutout crochet dress, £1,255, matchesfashion.com
Anissa Kermiche Love Handles vase, £340
Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi, from £575
Normann Copenhagen liqueur glasses, £33 for two
Dior J’adore Beautifying Body Cream, £69 for 150ml
Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel Rainbow ring, £295
Alexander McQueen jersey sock-boots, £890, matchesfashion.com
Giorgio Armani leather Soho bag, £1,700
Omorovicza cooling derma-globes, £100, net-a-porter.com
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published