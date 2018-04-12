Britain’s scientific analysis of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack has been confirmed by the international watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The OPCW said on Thursday that its team could “confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people”.

Former agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and a policeman, Nick Bailey, were all hospitalised after the poisoning last month.

Mr Bailey was discharged last month, while Yulia was released from the hospital on Monday. On Wednesday, she issued a statement via the Metropolitan Police rejecting overtures from Russian officials who want to speak to her.

The OPCW’s summary report on Thursday did not name the compound, which Britain has said is a military grade nerve agent from the novichok family and was developed in Russia.

However, the international watchdog did name the chemical in its “full classified report”, which was made available to 192 state parties, including Russia.

The OPCW said the toxic chemical “was of high purity” — lending credence to the UK’s argument that only a state with a sophisticated laboratory could realistically have deployed the chemical.

There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible — only Russia has the means, motive and record

Moscow asked to be part of the OPCW’s investigation, but lost a vote among member states last week.

Last week, Moscow also seized on comments by the head of Porton Down, Britain’s military laboratory, who said his team had not identified the precise source of the novichok used in the Salisbury attack.

The British government responded that its tracing was based on intelligence showing that Russia has produced novichok in the last decade and experimented with its use for assassination.

A key member of the Soviet research team that developed novichok in the 1970s has also sided with the British government in its dispute with Moscow.

Vladimir Uglev said he was sure the compound used was one of those his team had first developed in 1975, but cautioned that it would be impossible to prove beyond doubt where the Salisbury nerve agent had originated.

The Skripals’ survival has been used to raise doubts about whether novichok could have been used in the poisoning. However, experts have said that the effect of the nerve agent would have depended on how they came into contact with it and in what form.

The OPCW said it took “blood samples from the three affected individuals”, conducted “on-site sampling of environmental samples” at places where the chemical might have remained, and received splits of samples taken by the British authorities. It was also briefed by the UK government.

Following the publication of the OPCW report on Thursday, Boris Johnson, UK foreign secretary, said: “There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible — only Russia has the means, motive and record.

“We will now work tirelessly with our partners to help stamp out the grotesque use of weapons of this kind and we have called a session of the OPCW executive council next Wednesday to discuss next steps,” he added. “The Kremlin must give answers.”