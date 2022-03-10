How long can the Ukrainians hold out? Will Vladimir Putin be stuck in a never-ending war and how would Russians tolerate that? Might western powers be dragged in? Ben Hall, the FT’s Europe editor, discusses these questions with John Paul Rathbone, defence and security correspondent, and Henry Foy, European diplomatic correspondent and former Moscow bureau chief.

Clips: BBC, Nato News

Presented by Ben Hall. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth

