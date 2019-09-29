Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

John Ruskin was a towering figure in the Victorian era: an art critic, social reformer and all round thinker who had a huge influence on British society. After his death he fell out of favour. Yet much of what he wrote about the nature of work and the importance of protecting the environment is relevant today. James Pickford discusses his legacy with Sandra Kemp, an academic who oversees the Ruskin collection at Lancaster University and Andrew Hill, management editor.





The Ruskin: Museum of the Near Future

Contributors: James Pickford, deputy FT Money editor, Sandra Kemp, director of the Lancaster University’s Ruskin Library, and Andrew Hill, management editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

