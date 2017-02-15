Mexico’s Pemex launches biggest ever EM corporate eurobond

Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, has sold €4.25bn in euro-denominated bonds in the biggest euro deal seen by any emerging market issuer, despite concerns about the sustainability of its debt levels and the outlook for Mexico’s economy with Donald Trump in the White House.

The three-tranche offering, which carried coupons of 2.5 per cent, 3.75 per cent and 4.875 per cent, was more than four times subscribed, Juan Pablo Newman, Pemex’s finance director, told the Financial Times. “This reflects the confidence there is in Pemex,” he added.

“We’re delighted. We went out thinking we’d get €2bn, maybe €3bn, but €4.25bn is a record,” echoed Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of debt capital markets at HSBC in London, one of the bookrunners. “I’m sure EM corporates are all looking at this transaction.”

The deal outstripped a €4bn offering from Israeli drugmaker Teva in July last year that had set the previous corporate record and financial analytics firm Dealogic confirmed it was the biggest euro bond from any emerging market issuer.

Mr Newman said the issue, which followed a $5.5bn bond sold in December, meant that the company’s minimum financing needs for this year were covered. Pemex faces $6bn in loans due this year and has an authorised deficit of 94bn pesos ($4.6bn), a third lower than last year and has a debt issue ceiling of 150bn pesos. “So we don’t need to return to markets but we are constantly looking to optimise the portfolio,” he said.

While he admitted that Pemex’s debts — some $100bn at the end of last year — had grown very sharply in the past couple of years, he said its business plan applied the brakes and should put the company back into surplus in 2019 or 2020, though he was coy about when it would return to the black after 16 consecutive quarterly losses.

Full-year results are due on February 27, but Mr Newman underscored a “changing trend in all our indicators”. Thrust into competition with domestic and international players under a reform which has opened up a sector closed to private investment for nearly 80 years, Pemex is implementing a new strategy of putting profitability first.

It is now also allowed to team up with other companies to operate some of its assets. It agreed one deal, with BHP Billiton, in December and four more blocks are on offer later this year though Mr Newman expected Pemex to accelerate the number and timing of such so-called farm-outs, which have a better tax rate for the company.

That is a key concern for Fitch Ratings, which warned in a report this month that “without more adjustments to the tax programme, debt could surpass $125bn in two to three years, which Fitch considers unsustainable”.

“The continued high taxes will significantly increase the need for a large government rescue in the medium term. Pemex's taxes make it improbable that the company would have positive free cash flow in the future,” said Lucas Aristizabal, senior director at Fitch, in the report.

Pemex, under new management for the past year, has embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting strategy in a bid to right the sinking state corporation whose financial woes have threatened to drag down Mexico’s sovereign ratings. Both S&P and Moody’s have Mexican government debt on a negative outlook and are mulling downgrades.

Mexico’s economy is now widely expected to grow less than 1.5 per cent this year amid uncertainty over Mr Trump’s plans for trade and relations with Mexico that have put investment on ice and hammered the peso currency.

The issue was divided into a €1.75bn tranche due in 2021, a €1.25bn tranche due in 2024 and a €1.25bn tranche due in 2028. It was Pemex’s first euro deal since March 2016. Pemex has also issued in Swiss francs and yen in the past year.