Child benefit claims hit record low after clampdown

Child benefit payments have fallen to their lowest level since records began following a government clampdown on claims by affluent families.

New data released by HM Revenue & Customs show measures introduced in 2013 to restrict payments to families where one parent, or carer, earns more than £60,000, have led to payments to children dropping to their lowest level in 13 years.

Child benefit is a tax-free payment to help parents of children aged under 16 to cope with the costs of raising a family, with the entitlement currently £1,076 per year for the first child and £712 for subsequent children.

But under a 2013 rule change families where one, or both, parents earn more than £60,000 would see any child benefit payment wiped out by tax charges.

In its report HMRC said the effects of 2013 introduction of a high income child benefit charge were “still being seen” in 2016.

In August 2016, there were 7.4m families, responsible for 12.88m children and qualifying young people, receiving child benefit, according to the HMRC data.

This compared with 2012, a year before the tax charge was introduced, when just under 8m families responsible for just over 13.7m children, were claiming child benefit.

“The number of children for whom child benefit is being paid is now at its lowest level since HMRC began producing these statistics in 2003,” said HMRC. “The number of families in receipt of child bnefit is now similar to the values before August 2007.”

The data also showed claims for child benefit claims classed as “foreign” or “unknown” were down 20 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

These new figures are a damning indictment of a system that is no longer working for families

Currently, citizens of other countries, such as the European Economic Area, can also claim child benefit — even if the child does not reside in the UK — as long as the claimant meets a “right to reside test”.

Under the 2013 changes, individuals claiming child benefit, or their partners, have been subject to a tax charge if either earns more than £50,000 a year, with the value of the child benefit wiped out entirely if this rises above £60,000.

Families where both parents earn less than £60,000 individually, but where all household income is above this threshold, are not subjected to the tax charge.

Concerns are now growing that the system is now not working well for thousands of middle class mothers who may inadvertently be losing out on valuable credits towards their future state pension.

Stay-at-home mothers who do not want to receive child benefit, because of the tax charge, can still fill in a child benefit claim form to ensure they receive credits towards their state pension while they are not in paid work.

But Royal London, a mutual insurer, estimates that the number of mothers missing out on vital state pension rights — because they are not claiming child benefit — has doubled to 50,000 in the past two years.

“These new figures are a damning indictment of a system that is no longer working for families,” said Sir Steve Webb, director of policy with Royal London, and former pensions minister.

“The government needs to take urgent action to ensure that mothers get the pension protection to which they are entitled.”

A spokesman for the government said: “We have always been clear that families can submit the child benefit claim form to help protect their future right to the state pension.”