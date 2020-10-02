Photography by Ana Cuba. Styling by Honey Elias. Model Sonny Elias

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cotton jumper, £660
Canali cashmere turtleneck, £1,760, and cotton gabardine/cashmere trousers, £330
Dolce & Gabbana virgin-wool jacket £2,050, and matching trousers, £1,400
