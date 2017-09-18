Chris Geoghegan quits Rentokil board following Gupta scandal

The man who introduced Bell Pottinger to South Africa’s Gupta family, which led to a scandal that bankrupted the UK public relations company, has stood down as non-executive director of Rentokil.

Rentokil said Chris Geoghegan would also stand down as chairman of the remuneration committee and as senior independent director with immediate effect.

No public explanation was given for the move. Mr Geoghegan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bell Pottinger collapsed into administration last week after a scandal over its racially charged campaigning for the Gupta family, which has been accused of a corrupt relationship with the South African government of President Jacob Zuma.

Victoria Geoghegan, Mr Geoghegan’s daughter, was a partner who handled the Gupta account at the PR company. She was sacked in the summer as the scandal gathered pace.

In an interview with BBC’s Newsnight this month, Tim Bell, co-founder of Bell Pottinger, said that Mr Geoghegan had played a part in the Guptas hiring the company.

Lord Bell said he had gone to South Africa “at the suggestion of Chris, Victoria Geoghegan’s father, to meet the Guptas to discuss whether they needed PR assistance or not”.

James Henderson, who with his fiancée Heather Kerzner owns about 40 per cent of the PR firm, resigned as chief executive early this month.

Ms Kerzner, who told the FT last week that she had instructed her lawyers to explore ways of clawing back some of her investment, has blamed “a cancer of a few people” at the agency for its collapse.

She claimed she knew nothing about the use of social media and dirty tricks to target white individuals and companies.

“I didn’t know about any of it,” Ms Kerzner said. “I wasn’t part of the company. I had no idea. If I had, I wouldn’t have invested.”

But Ms Geoghegan has disputed Ms Kerzner’s claims. “To suggest a team would collectively go rogue is quite preposterous. I maintain that I have been made a scapegoat,” she said.