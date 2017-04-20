India’s ecommerce market would have one less digital shopkeeper if Japan’s SoftBank has its way. The company has been in discussions to offload its ownership of Snapdeal, which has been losing money. However, a flood of capital into the market means too many outlets will remain open for profits to materialise quickly.

India’s ecommerce industry is small. At $16bn in 2016, online retail sales in the country were just 2 per cent of the value of those in China, according to Forrester Research. Still, revenues are growing rapidly. Analysts expect the market will quadruple in size over the next five years.

There are so many big technology companies with interests in private Indian ecommerce groups it is hard to keep track of them. This month, SnapDeal’s domestic rival Flipkart raised $1.4bn from eBay, Microsoft and China’s Tencent. In March Alibaba, which vies with Tencent in terms of market capitalisation, invested directly in Paytm Ecommerce. Together with affiliate Ant Financial, Alibaba has a majority stake in the company, which is a subsidiary of India’s largest digital payments operator. Amazon, too, has a presence. Since its entry in 2013, the company has pumped several billion dollars into the market.

SoftBank hopes to strengthen Snapdeal’s position by merging the company with Flipkart, into which it would then inject $1bn of capital. Yet the Japanese conglomerate’s broader strategy is unlikely to help winnow the field further. In a textbook case of hedging its bets, SoftBank is in talks to invest a similar amount in Paytm.

The cash influx is reminiscent of funds pumped into ride-hailing apps as they have fought to win share in growth markets. The idea that the last person standing will reap the greatest rewards is still potent in the tech universe. And for those that have failed to make headway in China, such as Amazon, India is an appealing early-stage alternative. Much value will be destroyed before any is created.

