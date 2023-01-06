All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which bird appears on the flag of Dominica?

Traditionally, who’s the main comic character in the pantomime Dick Whittington?

In George Orwell’s Animal Farm, what’s the name of the human farmer who the animals overthrow?

What two words complete the title of this 2013 album by Jay-Z: “Magna Carta . . . ”?

Who was the Republican vice-presidential candidate in the 2008 US election?

“Much have I travell’d in the realms of gold” is the opening line of a poem by John Keats about first looking into which book?

Thomas of Torquemada was the first leader of what?

Which batter holds the records for the highest individual scores in both men’s first-class and Test cricket?

The Royal Air Force was formed in 1918 by merging the Royal Naval Air Service — and what?