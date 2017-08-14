The key to innovation is balancing risk and rigour

Barely four months into her tenure as chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, Emma Walmsley is showing her determination to focus the pharmaceutical company’s research and development efforts. Having said she would cut more than 30 drug development programmes, she told the FT last week that GSK would stop its scientists “drifting off in hobbyland” rather than producing blockbuster medicines.

Such attention to discipline is welcome — and not only by investors, who have complained about R&D underperformance. Too often, the dark side of many chief executives’ policy of launching brave new initiatives is a reluctance to be ruthless about reviewing and killing flagging projects. Even Google, which can afford to allow for more drift than drugmakers, periodically announces “spring-cleaning”, throwing out even products beloved of users.

The GSK chief executive’s resolve raises interesting questions, however, about how companies can best encourage invention and innovation.

Sometimes, studies show, you have to allow your brainiest staff to spend time in hobbyland, where they might serendipitously stumble across the next big thing. Companies such as 3M (whose Post-it notes may be the highest-profile example of unexpected invention) and Google are frequently applauded for giving staff time to think freely.

As Sir George Buckley, former 3M chief executive, once said, the best innovations benefit from a hard-to-measure sprinkling of “pixie dust”. Focus too tightly on highly commercial products and you may sweep that dust away. Some critics accused Sir George’s predecessor James McNerney, who brought fierce efficiency management in from General Electric in 2001, of undermining 3M’s long-term creativity, even while improving the industrial group’s financial returns.

Big pharmaceutical companies starkly illustrate this dilemma of where to strike the balance between focus and freedom.

Take a proven concept in drugmaking and develop a variation on it and you limit your risk — and your return. But gamble on a breakthrough blockbuster to treat, say, Alzheimer’s disease, and a failed late-stage trial or regulatory veto can set at naught the time and money invested.

Ms Walmsley has acknowledged this ambiguity by simultaneously implying that GSK has recently shied away from risk. She declared that the company had become “afraid of making big bets . . . on science”.

Wagers on blockbusters and rigorous priorities are obviously not mutually exclusive. Some research suggests that imposing constraints on maverick inventors can even encourage them. Shuji Nakamura, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of the blue light-emitting diode, achieved his breakthrough while working against express orders from his superiors to desist. The key is to combine ambition and scope for exploration with what the management thinker Peter Drucker called “systematic abandonment”, regularly reviewing all initiatives against your criteria.

As a senior GSK executive since 2010, Ms Walmsley has a stake in some of the decisions she is now reversing. But her predecessor Sir Andrew Witty might point out that it is much easier to carry out a cull on projects you did not launch yourself.

The real test for any chief executive, as Ms Walmsley’s experienced peers in other industries know well, is whether they can stick to their bold promise to focus when it involves sacrificing their own personal capital.