Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Bobi Wine, also known as the 'Ghetto President', has become a leading voice of dissent in Uganda and beyond as ageing presidents seek to crush opponents and cling to power. Orla Ryan discusses his appeal with the FT's Africa editor, David Pilling.





Contributors: Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter, Orla Ryan, journalist and David Pilling, Africa editor. Producer: Fiona Symon. Music: Ghetto by Bobi Wine and Nubian Li