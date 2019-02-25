Honda’s decision to close its Swindon plant has shaken confidence in the future of UK car manufacturing, but it has won acclaim from the Japanese carmaker’s investors.

Since last week’s announcement, Honda shares have risen 5 per cent. Analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG lauded management’s “clear decision making”, while Nomura upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and raised its target price by 13 per cent.

Honda’s plan to close the struggling plant west of London comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU.

But for investors, the closure provides a much-needed breath of fresh air for a company that has been struggling since its expansion policy backfired in the wake of the global financial crisis a decade ago.

An aggressive pursuit of market share left Honda saddled with excess capacity, which ate into its profitability and suppressed the creativity of its engineers. Sales in Europe have steadily declined, falling 53 per cent over the past decade.

Analysts say the Swindon closure caps a series of fixes Takahiro Hachigo has implemented since he took over as chief executive in 2015, aimed at making the carmaker nimbler and faster to keep pace with big changes in the industry.

The pace of change, however, has been frustrating for investors, who have sent Honda’s shares down 26 per cent during Mr Hachigo’s time at the helm.

“Since Mr Hachigo took over, he has mostly been preoccupied with rectifying the global expansion policy pursued by his predecessor. Swindon is the final phase of his reforms,” said Yoshio Tsukuda, a former motor journalist who now heads his own research firm Tsukuda Mobility Research Institute.

The closure of its plants in the UK and Turkey in 2021, along with its plan to shut an ageing assembly plant in Japan in the same year, will reduce Honda’s global production capacity from 5.4m units to 5.1m units. Nomura estimates that these plant closures will boost operating profits by ¥60bn ($542m) a year from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The profit boost is much needed as Honda faces tougher market conditions in US and China. In the latest quarter, its car business eked out a meagre operating profit margin of 1.4 per cent, compared with 13.5 per cent generated by its motorcycle business.

Despite strong denials from Mr Hachigo, people close to Honda say the company’s decision on Swindon would not have happened without the Brexit backdrop and the landmark trade deal Japan signed with the EU, which will result in tariffs dropping to zero by 2027.

But while Brexit made the commercial case for a closure even stronger, Honda’s unprecedented move to close its overseas car plant reflects the broader competitive challenge it faces.

“Even during difficult times, Honda persevered by compensating losses at Swindon with profits from elsewhere. But that’s no longer possible,” said a senior industry executive with close knowledge of Honda’s operations.

Critics say Honda’s decades-long struggle to make meaningful headway in Europe has little to do with the political turmoil in the UK.

Overshadowed by the strength of German rivals, Honda has only a tiny share in Europe. Analysts at Credit Suisse estimate that its European business is operating in the red in underlying terms, excluding tax adjustments.

“It almost seemed as if Honda was masking the failure of its European strategy amid this Brexit turmoil,” said Koji Endo, head of the equity research department at SBI Securities.

Honda’s history in Europe is fraught with miscalculations. Its ambitions to expand into Europe — using the Swindon plant as a gateway — were badly shaken after its alliance with Rover Group fell apart when the British car manufacturer was sold to German rival BMW in 1994.

After clashing with Rover over quality control and cost management, Honda walked away from the experience with a strong view that tie-ups were difficult.

“Rover was Honda’s gateway to Europe. When its capital tie-up with Rover failed, it became a big trauma for Honda. It was also the reason why the company took a go-at-it-alone approach from then on,” said Mr Tsukuda.

Since Mr Hachigo came on board, Honda has begun to look again at tie-ups, forming a partnership with General Motors of the US to develop self-driving vehicles.

Mr Hachigo has stressed that the Swindon closure does not signal a retreat from Europe, saying it made more sense to supply hybrids and electric vehicles to Europe from China and Japan, instead of making them locally.

“The shift towards electrification could be an opportunity for us to give it another try in Europe,” he said at a news conference last week.