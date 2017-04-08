The US Forest Service long suppressed any outbreaks of wildfire in America’s national parks, but changed its position in the 1990s after studies proved that occasional conflagrations actually prevent bigger, uncontrollable infernos by clearing forests of accumulated kindling.

Corrections are the necessary wildfires of financial markets. They might be painful and even scary, but sell-offs clear out froth and leverage that could build up into something far more dangerous unless checked by periodic bouts of turbulence.

Markets have been staggeringly tranquil lately, defying widespread predictions that 2017 would be a year of volatility. But turbulence will inevitably flare up at some point, and when it does, it could return with a vengeance, given all the tinder building up in the undergrowth of markets.

Since the rocky start to 2016, when investors suffered one of their periodic panic attacks over China, stock markets have been generally heading higher while volatility has been sliding lower. Even frights like Brexit, the Italian referendum and the US election only led to momentary flashes of turbulence.

The low-volatility environment has deepened this year. In the first three months of 2017, the average daily move of the US stock market’s main gauge was the lowest since the 1960s, while the Vix index — a measure of short-term expected turbulence nicknamed the “fear gauge” — has been remarkably somnolent.

But financial markets are fickle and a setback is inevitable, whether it happens next week, next month or next year. And when the calm shatters, it will be fascinating to see what happens to what could be loosely termed the volatility complex.

Over the years there has been a rapid growth in investment strategies that respond dynamically and often automatically to volatility. While how and when they respond varies greatly, all of these strategies contain at least the potential for triggering feedback loops, where volatility begets more volatility and worsens a healthy sell-off into something more cataclysmic.

Take the current fad for betting that the Vix index will stay subdued. It has been a money-spinning trade for most of the post-crisis era, drawing in first hedge funds and increasingly institutional and individual investors.

With modest bouts of turbulence, their eagerness to “short volatility” after every Vix spike becomes a self-fulfilling and extremely lucrative prophecy. But if volatility at some point refuses to be quelled, they will be horribly wrongfooted and have to scramble to cover their bets, heaping more pressure on the stock market, worsening volatility and triggering even more hedging by chastened short-volatility speculators.

That, in turn, could trigger more selling by other parts of the volatility complex, where there are hundreds of billions of dollars in strategies that target certain fixed levels of volatility. When tranquility reigns, these largely algorithmic strategies automatically load up on stocks, and when turmoil erupts they ratchet back equity exposure, potentially pouring fuel on the fire.

First in line would be the approximately $200bn of volatility-targeting money sitting mostly inside so-called “variable annuity” accounts at US insurance companies, where savers choose from an investment menu and the insurer promises to make periodic payments. Given the guarantee of certain benefits regardless of the investment performance, many insurers stipulate that some money must be placed in a volatility-controlled sub-account to mitigate the dangers.

Then the roughly $300bn trend-following hedge fund industry could get dragged into the mix. These systematic, computer-powered funds often also target a specific level of volatility as a risk-management tool, and while they do not respond immediately to every flutter of stock market turbulence, a serious sell-off would force many of them to pull in their horns, deepening the rout.

Lastly, slow-moving but big risk-parity funds, which systematically juggle allocations between a diverse group of asset classes according to their volatility, might be forced to join the fire sale. Although they tend to rebalance very gradually to avoid the trading costs that excessive portfolio shifts would cause, risk parity funds manage up to $600bn by some estimates, and even modest tweaks can have a big impact when markets are already buckling.

This is of course an unlikely doomsday scenario of how the volatility complex could turn a manageable wildfire into an unholy inferno. But while it is improbable, the fact that it is not unconceivable should be worrying.

Foresters nowadays practice routine hazard-reduction burning, controlled fires to prevent bigger conflagrations. The same would be impossible for financial markets, but a cleansing correction would now be timely and welcome.

Robin Wigglesworth is the FT’s US markets editor