The Conservatives are planning to beef up their regional operations by moving their headquarters outside London, as prime minister Boris Johnson seeks to shore up the party’s presence in areas traditionally represented by Labour.

After returning 109 new Tory MPs in the general election, many from constituencies never before held by the party, senior officials are working on plans to boost their ground presence outside the capital.

“Following the strong result in early December there are discussions about how to structure the party including plans for another CCHQ office outside London,” a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Party sources said the office outside London would be the main centre of operations.

The Conservative Home website reported earlier that “a senior source in No 10” had urged the site to ask readers for their suggestions on the location of the headquarters, either in the midlands or north of England.

The site added the source said it should be “somewhere reasonably close to a university with good maths/physics departments (we should get a data team up there), good train links, well placed in political terms”.

The official also suggested the party may seek to reduce the office space at its headquarters in Matthew Parker Street in Westminster, saying: “There will be a small office in London but maybe up by King’s Cross.”

The Tories’ plans to beef up their regional operations may help the party cut costs in the long run, but it is not clear what the lease terms are on the office site, or what the move would mean for staff currently employed in London.

During the election campaign Mr Johnson vowed to close the “opportunity gap” between rich and poor, notably by boosting the regions, and said it was clear the party would have to change to reflect its new heartlands.

Conservative officials said last year that some operations would be moved “to reflect a general refocusing on geographical balance.”

Conservative party membership swelled to 191,000 at the end of last year from 124,000 in early 2018, driven initially by the prospect of Brexit and then when Mr Johnson became Tory leader.

However, Labour has 500,000 members and the Tories hope they can take on the opposition’s army of activists with more presence of their own on the ground.

The prime minister is also planning a big shift of civil servants out of London in 2020 as part of his efforts to “level up” opportunity and spread wealth across the country.

Some government bodies look set to be moved outside the capital, including a new advanced science agency, inspired by the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency, to develop “high-risk, high-reward” projects promised in the manifesto.