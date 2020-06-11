Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Crisis? What crisis? On Monday, investors in the main US stock market index, would have been up on the year as the S&P 500, incredibly, regained the group lost to the coronavirus. FT Money show presenter Claer Barrett talks to special guest Merryn Somerset Webb about how globally, markets are getting their mojo back thanks to huge amounts of government stimulus, and big US tech companies like Amazon and Netflix have prospered under lockdown conditions - showing that yet again, investing for growth has trumped investing for value. But how long can it go on for - and should investors fear a second slump?

