Theresa May’s Brexit plan has been voted down in the largest ever defeat for a UK government on a major piece of legislation. Less than a third of parliament supported the deal. So what happens next? Siona Jenkins spoke to Henry Mance about the prime minister's options.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Siona Jenkins, editor, UK news, and Henry Mance, political correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon