PM vows to walk away from a bad Brexit deal, Trump faces defamation lawsuit and China’s super supercomputer

Theresa May has set out a new role for a “global Britain” outside the EU’s single market in a landmark speech outlining plans to take the edges off a “hard Brexit” but vowing to fight back if she failed to get a good deal. She warned Brussels and MPs to back her or risk the hardest of Brexits. This is what Mrs May said, and what she meant.

The pound was on track for its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since 2008, rallying 2.5 per cent. While some of that rise was down to dollar weakness, it was also due to Mrs May’s pledge to give both houses of parliament a vote on the final Brexit deal she strikes with the EU. But here is why that vow is potentially nowhere near as good as it sounds. (FT, Independent, Bloomberg)

Bayer latest to court Trump The German conglomerate said it would invest $8bn in R&D in the US over the next six years as part of its planned acquisition of seed giant Monsanto. It comes as Walmart and General Motors became the latest companies to win praise from president-elect Donald Trump for adding US jobs and investment — even though much of their plans had already been announced. (FT, Reuters)

App Store prices up in the UK Apple will raise prices for apps sold through its UK App Store by a quarter in the latest sign of the higher costs faced by British consumers owing to the weakness in the pound. The tech company will increase prices of the cheapest apps from 79p to 99p while the impact on more expensive gaming apps will be even more marked. (FT)

The Trump-Putin alliance In Moscow, the gift shops are celebrating Donald Trump; in Davos, a Trump adviser is talking possible joint investments with a Russian sovereign wealth fund currently under US sanctions, and Russia’s foreign minister says it is ready to talk nuclear arms and Syria with the new administration. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin said he didn’t believe a leaked dossier that alleged Mr Trump met prostitutes in Russia, but he would like you to know that Russia’s sex workers are the “best in the world”. (FT, Bloomberg, Reuters)

Rolls-Royce scandal The company’s leadership knew about potential corruption in 2010 but decided not to notify authorities, according to a court ruling. The revelation raises questions over the conduct of Sir John Rose, once hailed as Britain’s leading industrialist, who headed the group as chief executive from 1996 to 2011. (FT)

RBI under fire India’s central bank and its new governor are facing a barrage of criticism over their role in the recall of 86 per cent of the country’s currency, with a growing chorus casting doubt over the independence and competence of one of the country’s most important institutions. (FT)

Trump lawsuit A former contestant on The Apprentice has filed a defamation lawsuit against president-elect Donald Trump for calling allegations that he sexually assaulted her “fiction” and “100% fabricated”. It is a reminder of how Mr Trump is still engaged in multiple lawsuits relating to his business. (FT, CNN)

Xi Jinping committed to globalisation China’s president launched a robust defence of globalisation and free trade at the World Economic Forum, drawing a line between himself and Donald Trump just three days before the US president-elect’s inaugural address in Washington. The spectacle of a Chinese Communist party leader defending the liberal economic order against the dangers of protectionism from a new US president underscored the upheaval in global affairs. (FT, NAR)

Trump also committed? Anthony Scaramucci, Mr Trump’s newly appointed public liaison official, told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the president-elect was committed to globalisation, open trade and Nato, despite recent comments that unsettled America’s allies. (FT)

Davos elite needs to heed wrath of the ‘left behind’ Almost all countries are failing one of the necessary conditions of a responsive economy — the ability to harness rapid productivity gains. (FT)

US ecocomy The Fed will release the so-called Beige Book, which provides useful colour on the mood of corporate captains around the country, while consumer price index figures are released. The data come as the incoming Trump administration signalled its willingness to comment on the value of the dollar. (FT)

Samsung A South Korean court will decide whether to grant an arrest warrant for Samsung Group heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong. (FT)

The peril of aggrieved nationalism Yuval Harari, the Israeli historian, recently argued that “for all the disillusionment with liberal democracy and free markets, nobody has yet formulated an alternative vision that enjoys any kind of global appeal”. This is true, yet irrelevant, writes the FT’s Martin Wolf. “Authoritarian nationalism potentially has such appeal. It has moved into the core of the world system. That changes everything.” (FT)

The ex-crack addict pillow king Mike Lindell’s great entrepreneural success story begins in a crack house. Eight years later, his MyPillow empire is doing $280m in sales — and growing fast. (Bloomberg)

No right-turn for Spain A decade after the start of the financial crisis, Spain has yet to see the arrival of a populist far-right party like the National Front in France, an anti-immigration platform like the Alternative for Germany or an anti-EU movement like the UK Independence party. Why has the political centre held sway in the wake of the crisis — with no populist backlash, no anti-immigrant wave and no revolt against globalisation? (FT)

Birth of a movement The police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old in 2014, created a new generation of black activists, with thousands taking to the streets, and a hashtag used more than 27m times. Black Lives Matter was born. But will the movement survive the Trump era? (Guardian)

A super, supercomputer China plans to develop a prototype exascale computer by the end of the year, state media said, as it seeks to win a global race to be the first to build a machine capable of a billion billion calculations per second. (Yahoo)

May’s Brexit plan FT editor Lionel Barber speaks to columnist Janan Ganesh about Theresa May’s approach to Brexit negotiations. (FT)