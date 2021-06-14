This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Economic growth, development economics, inflation and monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The Fed risks reacting too slowly if inflation keeps rising

With reference to chart 1, compare the recoveries in global output for 2020, 2009, 1991 and 1975

With reference to chart 2, compare the recoveries of the advanced economies with those of the emerging & developing economies

Briefly outline the reasons for the marked difference in the rate of economic recovery between the advanced economies and the emerging & developing economies

Using an AD/AS diagram, analyse the risks associated with President Biden’s highly aggressive monetary and fiscal policies

Given the lag between policy and outcomes, evaluate whether central banks of high-income economies should now begin to tighten monetary policy

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College