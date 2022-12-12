Environmental group Greenpeace has started legal proceedings against the UK government to try and block new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences, European oil companies are attracting US investors who view them as cheap compared to American energy stocks, and Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group is betting that victory by Benjamin Netanyahu will restore its fortunes.

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

