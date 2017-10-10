Commerzbank in the sights of potential suitors

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Commerzbank has long been a symbol of what is wrong with Germany’s banking sector. Now the country’s second-largest bank seems to be attracting the attention of several rivals and could be a potential target in a takeover that would be German banking’s largest in a decade.

However, any potential suitor would need to sway the German government, which rescued the bank in the financial crisis and still holds a stake of more than 15 per cent, making it Commerzbank’s biggest shareholder.

In recent weeks, several media reports have suggested that Italian rival UniCredit and France’s BNP Paribas are considering a deal. Crédit Agricole may also be interested, according to the French bank’s chief executive Philippe Brassac, who told the German business daily Handelsblatt: “If a big lender like Commerzbank was really put up for sale, we surely would have to analyse this.”

In recent months, private equity group Cerberus has built a 5 per cent stake. A doubling of Commerzbank’s share price over the past twelve months makes the lender into one of Germany’s best performing blue-chips. The wider Dax index is up 22 per cent over the same period.

This stands in stark contrast to the bank’s woeful performance over the past decade or so. Two misguided acquisitions of estate lender Eurohypo and German rival Dresdner Bank in 2005 and 2008 meant Commerzbank needed a bailout by the German taxpayer. Investors had to put up with years of paltry returns, capital increases and no dividends.

Commerzbank has done a good job in achieving the turnround in retail banking

In recent years, Commerzbank has unshackled itself successfully from most of its legacy problem assets. Its pile of bad shipping and commercial real estate loans, which mounted to €117bn in 2008, has shrunk to €6bn. And analysts see it as one of the biggest winners among European banks should interest rates eventually rise.

The strategic merger and acquisition case for Commerzbank mainly rests on its strong market position in German corporate credit. It finances almost a third of the lending to the country’s small and medium companies, the economic backbone of Europe’s largest economy. Autonomous Research estimates the division is worth €10.7bn, about three-quarters of its total market capitalisation.

The Frankfurt-based lender is also big in consumer financing, where it has outpaced the broader market. Over the past year, its retail banking division has won half a million new customers, by touting free current accounts at a time when local savings banks and mutuals are closing branches and pushing up fees. “Commerzbank has done a good job in achieving the turnround in retail banking”, says Benjamin Goy, analyst with Deutsche Bank.

The snag is that, despite this progress, profitability is still meagre. Even if interest rates rise, Commerzbank boss Martin Zielke only predicts a 2020 return on tangible equity of at least 8 per cent. This would be below Commerzbank’s cost of equity, which Autonomous estimates at 9.4 per cent.

A merger might improve profitability. Some investment bankers believe Deutsche is the most likely partner. Yet tentative talks between the two last year quickly fizzled out. Deutsche is in the midst of its own restructuring and too weak to launch a move for at least a couple of years, according to one investment banker who has worked closely with both lenders.

That may open an opportunity for European rivals. Strategically, the case may be the strongest for UniCredit. The Milan-based lender already owns Germany’s HypoVereinsbank. About 30 per cent of Commerzbank and HVB branches are within a three-kilometre distance of each other, according to Morgan Stanley. Many could be closed.

Deutsche analysts estimate a tie-up between Commerzbank and UniCredit could generate annual cost saving of more than €2bn. Taxed at 30 per cent and capitalised, the savings could be worth €14bn in today’s money, according to a Financial Times estimate.

But the hurdles to banking megadeals remain significant, not least because of the extra capital requirements that ratchet upwards with size for lenders that are considered systemically important by global regulators.

The final decision will fall on the successor to outgoing German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble. An Italian takeover of Germany’s prime corporate lender could meet political opposition in Berlin, given the weak fiscal position of the Italian state, analysts and bankers in Frankfurt say.

A French buyer could be more politically palatable, given the stronger position of big French banks, the Franco-German axis, and political ambitions in Berlin and Paris to become the joint driver of eurozone reforms. Yet none of BNP, Société Générale nor Crédit Agricole have a meaningful footprint in German retail banking, leaving synergy potentials much smaller.

Any Commerzbank buyer would need to cost cuts to make a deal work financially. The German lender trades at about 50 per cent of its tangible book value, according to Autonomous. Any plausible takeover premium would still mean paying less than the bank’s book value. Hence a takeover would create negative goodwill.

While this would strengthen the buyer’s capital, the new owner would also have to digest €180bn of Commerzbank’s risk weighted assets. This could reduce its capital ratios, and trigger the need to raise additional equity, Deutsche analysts point out. Commerzbank would be stronger, but would at least initially weaken its new owner.

But there is no need for Commerzbank’s potential partners to hurry. Not only are there financial and regulatory obstacles, but politics will intrude as well. Berlin will not make up its mind until after Chancellor Angela Merkel hammers out a new coalition, which will take several months. This buys Commerzbank’s suitors crucial time to take a deep look at the many pitfalls of a tie-up.

