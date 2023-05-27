The names of readers (either their social media handle or FT commenting name) have been given in bold type at the end of each entry. Where readers gave further details about what they love about a particular store, that has been included as a quote.

Lovingly Artisan, Cumbria

Lovingly Artisan just outside Kendal, Cumbria © Ailish Adams/Catherine Connor

Loaves on display inside the bakery © Ailish Adams/Catherine Connor

Run by award-winning baker Aidan Monks and his wife, Catherine Connor, Lovingly Artisan focuses on heritage-grain British flours. “Wonderful people and fab goodies – especially [the] five-grain sourdough, black olive grissini and Rugbrød that even Danish customers were buying to take back home!” Even more special is the Dark Chocolate Malt with Orange. lovinglyartisan.com TRenny

Layla Bakery, London

Loaves in the window at Layla Bakery in north London

Based on a corner of Portobello Road, Layla creates seasonal bakes using traditional methods and wild grains. Enjoy a coffee – the bakery recently introduced its house espresso – and a pastel de nata on one of the sunny benches outside. laylabakery.com wishing well with a golden bell

Bread Source, Norwich

An award-winning bakery with seven locations across East Anglia – “excellent sourdough”. bread-source.co.uk Fallen Angel

Pophams, London

Baking bread at Pophams The Pophams branch by Victoria Park, Hackney

This “deliciously addictive” bakery is rooted in viennoiserie baking techniques. Don’t miss the evening pasta menu at the London Fields branch – it’s some of the best in London. pophamsbakery.com galinaap

Pump Street Bakery, Suffolk

The bakery on Pump Street, Orford © John Boaz

Inside Pump Street Bakery © John Boaz

A winner of multiple awards, this Orford institution was founded in 2010 by father and daughter team Chris and Joanna Brennan. Choose from pancakes, pastries and naturally-leavened bread – but don’t leave without a trip to its chocolate shop over the square. pumpstreetchocolate.com Absolute Zero

Poilâne, London

A loaf of Poilâne’s cult sourdough © Jean-François Aimé

The heralded French bakery opened its first – and only – shop in London in 2000, bringing its cult following across the Channel. “The best bakery in the UK, bar none – there’s bread, and then there is Poilâne.” poilane.com Le marquis Zorro

Bread and Banjo, Belfast

“Unbelievable focaccia, sausage rolls you would sell your soul for, and a Bakewell slice [that’s] thick, dense and improbably almondy. Beware the queues at the weekend – but worth the wait.” @bread_and_banjo_bakery StevieD123

Maison Clement, Cambridge

Maison Clement’s bakery in Newnham, Cambridge

“A great artisan French bakery – great reviews all around. Even French people recommend it.” maisonclement.co.uk Sginara

Tough Mary’s Bakehouse, Nottingham

The bright-yellow exterior of Tough Mary’s Bakehouse in Nottingham © Mark Robertson Doughnuts, pastries and cinnamon buns at Tough Mary’s Bakehouse © Mark Robertson

Despite its name, Tough Mary’s canary yellow storefront in Nottingham is a constant mood lifter. “The best sourdough and pastries’‘. toughmarysbakehouse.co.uk Gavalino and paulbavington

The Bear Bakery, Chester

A family-owned bakery known for its slow-fermented bakes. “Amazing sourdough. Their pork pies are also the best thing that I’ve ever put in my mouth!” thebearbakery.co.uk The Pebble

Toad Bakery, London

Loaves and sweet pastries on show at Toad bakery

This Camberwell bakery specialises in seasonal ingredients, offering a rotating selection of pastries, buns and sourdough bread. Recent highlights include wild garlic and asparagus barrels, steak bakes and rhubarb, coconut and pandan croissants. Keep an eye out for collaborations with local restaurants. toadbakery.com Shawesome and aimee_pluts

Bread Addiction, Southsea

Loaves stacked high at Bread Addiction, Southsea

The secret behind this bakery’s “excellent sourdough loaves” is simple: Bread Addiction only uses organic flour, pure water, sea salt and natural levain to make its loaves. “Their croissants are probably some of the best this side of the Channel. And let’s not even start on the cinnamon swirls.” breadaddiction.co.uk JimJamJim

The Almond Thief, Devon

The Almond Thief’s bakery on Looe Street, Plymouth

With locations in Dartington, Totnes and Plymouth, The Almond Thief has been a stalwart in southwest England since 2014. The bread is “dense and delicious” and “makes unbelievable toast with [a] caramel crust.” thealmondthief.com Jericho

Freedom Bakery, Glasgow

A ryeberry sourdough loaf from Freedom Bakery in Glasgow © Patricia Niven Dough being worked at Freedom Bakery © Patricia Niven

Matt Fountain founded Freedom Bakery in response to his love of food and a desire to do “something bigger”. Today the bakery functions both as a social enterprise, training people with convictions in artisan baking, and one of Glasgow’s top sourdough destinations (Fountain supplies more than 90 restaurants, cafes and delis). “Especially recommended is the Struan, a whole grain loaf – great bakery, great cause.” freedombakery.org Virginia

Culture Bakery, Hertfordshire

Loaves in the window at culture Bakery in Tring, Hertfordshire

“Sourdough can be special, but the real thing is now under threat from faux-sourdough [mass-produced bread that mimics the taste]. My favourite bakery for the real thing? Culture Bakery in sun-drenched Tring. Wonderful bread and pastries.” culturebakery.co.uk GEB2

Blackbird Bakery, London

Loaves big and small at Blackbird Bakery © Daisy Tedman & Gervais Beecham

South London locals will likely be familiar with this small chain of bakeries, which offer freshly made sandwiches alongside the usual cafe fare. “Superb for bread, cakes [and] biscuits”. Tom Sutcliffe blackbirdbakerylondon.co.uk

Myloaf, Cardiff

Myloaf’s “great selection of sourdough breads” is displayed on wooden shelves in its large shop front windows. Venture inside to find seasonal treats such as hot cross buns, Easter biscuits and the obligatory mince pies at Christmas. myloaf.co.uk Dpp

Flour and Spoon, Essex

Flour and Spoon in Leigh-on-Sea

This community bakery in Leigh-on-Sea offers “the best real sourdough in Essex”, plus a number of “superb baking classes that are fun to attend”. flourandspoon.com Steven Gallo

La Chouquette, Manchester

La Chouquette’s bright-blue storefront in Manchester

La Chouquette’s cherry Bakewell tarts

“Incredible sourdough, baguettes and indescribable cakes and pastries. Get there early and join the queue.” @lachouquettedidsbury JonClements

Bandit Bakery, Aberdeen

It’s “remote”, but “also one of the most astonishing local enterprises, serving some of the best bread I’ve had in the UK and amazing sweet baked goods. Try the cinnamon rolls, you’ll thank me later.” @banditbakery roryb

Jasper’s, Staffordshire

“A good bakery is one that has stood the test of time, serves the wider public, maintains traditional varieties passed down generations and has [avoided] being run out of business by supermarkets. These few remaining establishments need to be highlighted and supported. I nominate Jaspers Bakery in Penkridge – crusty cobs the original way.” Crown Bridge, Penkridge ST19 5AA; 01785-715535 GaggedbytheFT

Gorse, Cornwall

Coffee and bread at Gorse, just south of Newquay © Gorse Bakery

Just south of Newquay you’ll find the “highest quality bread and pastries”, hot drinks by Foundation Coffee Roasters – and the occasional supper club. @gorse_cornwall Nullius

Little Bread Pedlar, London

As its name suggests, this bakery started on wheels, with the owners pedalling breads to and from various markets by bike. Now Little Bread Pedlar has seven permanent locations, plus a number of loyal stockists, including 40 Maltby Street, The Quality Chop House and Cafe Murano. lbpedlar.com AC1969

Maya, Weybridge

The window display at Maya in Weybridge

An artisan micro-bakery and coffee house that “specialises in organic sourdough”. The sandwiches, semolina cake and homemade babka are worth sticking around for, too. artisanmaya.co.uk Cycle

Flori, York

Attracting queues out of the door on the wettest of days, Flori charms pastry fanatics with its simple aesthetic and perfectly assembled bakes: the rhubarb danishes are nothing short of perfection. @flori.bakery kimioneill

Miel Bakery, London

Palmiers at Miel Bakery in Warren Street, London © Miel Bakery One of Miel’s pains au chocolat © Miel Bakery

“The best pastries – especially [the] kouignamann and pain au chocolat – this side of the Channel (and oftentimes even on that side)!” mielbakery.co.uk Michaelkramer