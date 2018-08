Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Are e-cigarettes a good way of getting people to give up smoking or just another way of feeding people’s tobacco addiction? Darren Dodd discusses different attitudes towards e-cigarettes and vaping in the US and Europe with the FT’s Camila Hodgson and Linda Bauld, an expert in cancer prevention and tobacco control.





