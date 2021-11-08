To be swindled by an opponent is frustrating, but to be taken in by a former partner — that really hurts.

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W game

North East South West — — 1NT NB 2D NB 3H NB 4C NB 4D NB 4NT NB 5C NB 6H

North-South reached the slam when, following a transfer over South’s Weak 1NT, South bounced to show enthusiasm for playing in hearts. 4C and 4D were ace-showing cue-bids and, once South had shown three key-cards, North bid the slam.

West led 7♦ and declarer considered the hand. With dummy holding five trumps to his four, it made sense to treat that hand as the master. With four clubs in his hand, the last of these would provide a discard for a loser from dummy, but there were still three losers and only one discard.

With this in mind, South played low from the table, East put in Q♦, and declarer won with A♦. With West now marked with 10♦, it was easy: draw trumps, cash ♣AKQ, come to hand with a top trump; cash J♣, discarding Q♠ from the table. Now, totally confident, he led a diamond towards dummy and, when West played low, he played 9♦. East won 10♦ and cashed K♦. One down.

Declarer reeled and, punch-drunk, took in that West had held K♠ — the finesse would have worked.

East’s expression of schadenfreude scarred declarer even more than the false-card that had led to his downfall.