Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the outlook for the UK mortgage market, the reform of India's state-owned banks and leadership changes at UBS. With special guest Darren Cook, Mortgage Analytics Manager at Moneyfacts.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent, Alice Ross, wealth correspondent, and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast