Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the outlook for the UK mortgage market, the reform of India's state-owned banks and leadership changes at UBS. With special guest Darren Cook, Mortgage Analytics Manager at Moneyfacts.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent, Alice Ross, wealth correspondent, and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.