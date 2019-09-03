Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the outlook for the UK mortgage market, the reform of India's state-owned banks and leadership changes at UBS. With special guest Darren Cook, Mortgage Analytics Manager at Moneyfacts.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Benjamin Parkin, Mumbai correspondent, Alice Ross, wealth correspondent, and Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
