Gavin Williamson has accused Theresa May of conducting a “kangaroo court” against him, swearing on the lives of his children that he was not responsible for a leak which triggered his sacking as UK defence secretary.

Mr Williamson said he had been “screwed” by the prime minister as he protested his innocence over the Huawei leak and urged a police investigation to clear his name.

Opposition parties were on Thursday stepping up demands for a criminal investigation into the former defence secretary, who was sacked for leaking state secrets to the press.

Mrs May moved swiftly and brutally on Wednesday evening to fire the former loyalist who led her leadership campaign in 2016, amid frustration about a series of leaks from cabinet meetings in recent months.

But she has created a potentially dangerous enemy on the backbenches. Mr Williamson, who was chief whip before he became defence secretary, once told friends “I made her . . . and I can break her.”

One ally of Mr Williamson said after he had become the first cabinet minister to be sacked for leaking in more than 30 years: “I think the prime minister has made a serious mistake.”

One MP said: “Gavin knows where all the bodies are buried and I’d imagine he knows how to bury a few more.”

The prime minister learned on Wednesday afternoon of “compelling” evidence of Mr Williamson’s alleged involvement in the leak from the National Security Council of Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s new 5G network. A few hours later she summoned him to her office and offered him the opportunity to resign before firing him on the spot.

Mr Williamson reportedly admitted speaking to Steve Swinford, the Daily Telegraph journalist who broke the Huawei story, but denied he had revealed any details of the NSC meeting.

He told friends that he believed his downfall was the result of a vendetta with Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary and national security adviser, who fell out over a Whitehall security review over a year ago. Sir Mark initiated the inquiry into the source of the Huawei leak.

In a letter to Mr Williamson, a former rising star in the Conservative party, Mrs May said he had failed to engage with the leak inquiry and that the evidence suggested he was to blame.

“I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure,” the prime minister wrote. “No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.”

She added: “It is vital that I have full confidence in the members of my cabinet and of the National Security Council. The gravity of this issue alone, and its ramifications for the operation of the NSC and the UK’s national interest, warrants the serious steps we have taken, and an equally serious response.”

In response, Mr Williamson released a letter to the prime minister in which he “strenuously” denied being responsible for the leak.

Mr Williamson has been replaced by Penny Mordaunt, who served as international development secretary and is now the first female defence secretary in the UK.

Ms Mordaunt is in turn replaced by Rory Stewart, who is promoted from justice minister.

The National Security Council is chaired by Mrs May and brings together cabinet ministers and senior officials involved in foreign and defence policy. It agreed this month that Huawei could build some of the less sensitive parts of Britain’s 5G networks.

Tom Watson, the Labour deputy leader, said that if Mr Williamson had leaked from the NSC “he should be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act. And he should forgo his ministerial severance pay”.

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, called for a criminal investigation into Mr Williamson’s conduct and a potential breach of the Official Secrets Acts. “This story cannot begin and end with dismissal from office. What is at stake is the capacity of our security services to give advice at the highest level,” he said. “This must now be referred to the Metropolitan Police for a thorough criminal investigation into breaches of the Official Secrets Act.”

One senior military official said there was “significant surprise” inside the MoD at Mrs May’s decision. The official praised Mr Williamson’s time in charge of the department, saying he had been “hugely positive” for defence.

“No one could say he didn’t have defence’s interests and the nation’s security at heart. “The caricature of Private Pike was wide of the mark and unfair. His legacy will be more money for defence and more headlines — unfortunately not always good ones.”

One former MoD official said that there was a “certain inevitability” to Mr Williamson’s departure, given the number of colleagues who may have been “gunning for him”.

But the former official added: “Of all the things that have gone on, he is right on Huawei. I am not sure this was the most sensitive leak of intelligence and no agent in the field was put at risk. Whatever happened, this is a debate that should have been held in public.”

The Huawei decision came despite pressure from the US to keep the Chinese company out of Britain’s 5G network.

Marco Rubio, a top Republican on the Senate foreign relations committee, on Wednesday urged the UK to reconsider the decision. “I want to publicly urge our British allies not to endanger our decades of Five Eyes co-operation by partnering on 5G with Huawei or any other Chinese directed telecom company because there is too much at stake here,” he said.