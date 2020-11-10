A Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech found to be more than 90 per cent effective
A breakthrough in the race to find a vaccine for Covid-19 fuelled a broad global equity rally on Monday. The FT’s Joe Miller explains what this means for managing the pandemic. Plus, India’s competition watchdog has ordered an in-depth investigation into the tight links between Google’s mobile app store and its payment service, and electric truck start-up Nikola has acknowledged for the first time that it is under investigation by the US Department of Justice in the wake of fraud allegations.
Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90% effective
https://www.ft.com/content/9bde4bff-acf0-4c2a-a0d0-5ed597186496
Nikola reveals escalating legal bill after fraud claims
https://www.ft.com/content/51c9de3f-7e08-4740-8a50-4f301d8ca9ae
India’s competition watchdog orders Google investigation
https://www.ft.com/content/f0709021-0fdb-4f0a-a85e-c807ab364ebe
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published