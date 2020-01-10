Just before Christmas, the UK civil service published a job advert for someone to act as a key point of contact between the government and the boardrooms of British and international businesses.

If skirmishes over a post-Brexit trade deal this week are any indicator, a thick skin might be useful for the role.

In a first meeting with the European Commission president this week, UK prime minister Boris Johnson made clear Britain wanted to leave the EU with a free trade agreement, rather than a “softer” Brexit that would align rules over goods and services between the two sides. This is not what most businesses wanted to hear. On Brexit, business interests are more closely in tune with Brussels than Boris: the hope among executives is for a deal that will allow operations to continue much as usual.

But the fact that business groups have remained publicly silent over the Brexit talks is noteworthy given their vocal lobbying last year. Indeed, while the euphoria over the end of the threat of nationalisation after the Labour party lost the election has faded, businesses — both UK and international — are optimistic about working with Mr Johnson.

But companies and trade lobbies are now asking themselves about the best approach to relationships with government that have been at times very strained since the UK voted for Brexit in 2016.

In short, businesses need to work closely with a prime minister who has overwhelming public backing but was voted in on a manifesto that was light on industry-specific policies. If company bosses can separate working with the government on the domestic front from Brexit-related questions, that would surely help.

What the manifesto did promise was a large number of reviews — into business rates and off-payroll working, for example. Companies must now decide how they can best exert pressure to make sure these are as quick and decisive as possible.

There are certainly signs that Number 10 is keen to do more to deliver on promises to business.

It is rejigging its team after former Sky executive turned business envoy Andrew Griffith became an MP; and the roundtables of executives who offered advice to previous administrations are likely to reform around delivery of goals such as reviving the high street and improving infrastructure. An innovation task force run by a City big-hitter has also been discussed.

Downing Street wants to move on from talking about Theresa May’s industrial strategy to delivering key objectives. With five years to play with until the next election, Mr Johnson has some time — after years of political instability — to make a solid go at a plan for the future of British industry, improving productivity, encouraging innovation and spreading wealth more widely to the regions.

But confidence will quickly erode without decisive action in coming months — and that will of course include Brexit. If the UK does not make speedy progress on key areas such as access to EU markets for the financial services industry, the relationship will quickly sour again. Already there is talk among business leaders of whether the UK could “choose to align”, rather than “have to align”, with EU regulations for the good of business.

If companies are to have any influence over Downing Street, business leaders will need to find their voices again in this honeymoon period — if only to help create domestic policy strong enough to withstand whatever disruption is thrown up by Brexit. The government too needs to look for allies in the corporate world. Mr Johnson could prove a business-friendly PM but the stakes are high and the consequences of mutual mistrust unhappy to contemplate.