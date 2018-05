Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A portrait of Clara Serena, daughter of Peter Paul Rubens, was sold as an unexceptional work by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art five years ago, but has now been re-appraised as the work of the Flemish master himself and not one of his followers as originally thought. James Pickford discusses the Met’s costly mistake with art historian Bendor Grosvenor.

Read James’s article here